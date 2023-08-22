Tailor breaks into store through ceiling to steal provisions worth ₦‎55k

The magistrate, Michael Bawa, however gave the convict an option of ₦50,000.

Bawa also ordered the convict to pay ₦55,000 in compensation to the complainant.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) charged Na’Allah with criminal trespass, mischief and theft, contrary to sections 333, 313 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NSCDC prosecutor, Marcus Audu, told the court that the complainant, Kazah Gaiya, who resides in Zonkwa, Kaduna state reported the matter at the Corp’s office in Kafanchan on August 8.

Audu said the defendant broke into the complainant's provisions store through the ceiling and stole provisions worth ₦55,000 on two separate occasions.