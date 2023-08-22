ADVERTISEMENT
Tailor breaks into store through ceiling to steal provisions worth ₦‎55k

News Agency Of Nigeria

The tailor has been convicted for the offence and could spend time in jail if he doesn't pay a ₦50,000 fine.

The tailor appeared in court charged with criminal trespass, mischief and theft (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]
The magistrate, Michael Bawa, however gave the convict an option of ₦50,000.

Bawa also ordered the convict to pay ₦55,000 in compensation to the complainant.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) charged Na’Allah with criminal trespass, mischief and theft, contrary to sections 333, 313 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Marcus Audu, told the court that the complainant, Kazah Gaiya, who resides in Zonkwa, Kaduna state reported the matter at the Corp’s office in Kafanchan on August 8.

Audu said the defendant broke into the complainant's provisions store through the ceiling and stole provisions worth ₦55,000 on two separate occasions.

When the charge was read to Na'Allah, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency. The prosecutor prayed the court to try him summarily.

