Court jails student 1 month for stealing 2 phones worth ₦140k
The court also gave the convict an option of ₦10,000 fine.
The judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced Epke after he pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him.
Bokkos said that the punishment was to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to indulge in the same act.
The magistrate, however, gave the convict an option of ₦10,000 fine.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on February 28, at Anglo-Jos Police Station by one Ezekiel Agu, the complainant.
Gokwat said that the convict trespassed into the complainant's house and stole two phones valued at ₦140,000.
"During police investigation, the convict was found with the two phones," the prosecution counsel said.
The offence, he said, was punishable under the Plateau State Penal Code Law.
