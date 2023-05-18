Court jails student 1 month for stealing 2 phones worth ₦140k

The judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced Epke after he pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Bokkos said that the punishment was to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to indulge in the same act.

The magistrate, however, gave the convict an option of ₦10,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on February 28, at Anglo-Jos Police Station by one Ezekiel Agu, the complainant.

Gokwat said that the convict trespassed into the complainant's house and stole two phones valued at ₦140,000.

"During police investigation, the convict was found with the two phones," the prosecution counsel said.