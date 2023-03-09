Court jails man 7 months for stealing car battery

The judge, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N15,000.

Mohammed also ordered that the sum of N30, 000 must be paid by the convict to the nominal complainant as compensation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju told the court that Alex Dindu of Dagbana, Jikwoyi, Abuja reported the matter at Jikwoyi Police Station.

Adeyanju said the convict criminally trespassed into a customer’s car through the front passenger’s window valued at N30, 000 and stole the motor’s battery valued at N40, 000.

He said Salihu also stole a wallet containing two Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and a voter’s card belonging to one Emmanuel Adejobi.