Court jails man 6 months for stealing goods worth N4,560.

Magistrate O. B. Adediwura sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment with an option of one month community service.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Glory Onah, told the court that Paule committed the offences on Dec. 5, at Alaro in Modakeke-Ife.

The prosecutor said that the convict broke into a shop belonging to one Sola Adeyanju.

He added that the convict stole rice worth N1,000; two bottles of Biggie Cola worth N300, two bottles of 7up drink with N400, a packet of Spaghetti worth N400 and five pieces of Magis soap worth N500.

According to him, the convict also stole two packets of noodles worth N200, a pack of Rothmans Cigarettes worth N500, a pack of Benson & Hedges Cigarette worth N500 and one bottle of Agbara & Halogin hot drink worth N400.

The prosecutor added that the convict stole a cup of Chinchin worth N60 and one pack of Tiger Razor blade worth N300.