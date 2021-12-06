RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court jails man 6 months for stealing goods worth N4,560

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Monday sentenced a 29-year-old labourer, ThankGod Paule, to six months’ imprisonment for stealing goods worth N4,560.

Court jails man 6 months for stealing goods worth N4,560.
Court jails man 6 months for stealing goods worth N4,560.

Paule had pleaded guilty to charges of breaking in and stealing, and prayed for leniency.

Recommended articles

Magistrate O. B. Adediwura sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment with an option of one month community service.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Glory Onah, told the court that Paule committed the offences on Dec. 5, at Alaro in Modakeke-Ife.

The prosecutor said that the convict broke into a shop belonging to one Sola Adeyanju.

He added that the convict stole rice worth N1,000; two bottles of Biggie Cola worth N300, two bottles of 7up drink with N400, a packet of Spaghetti worth N400 and five pieces of Magis soap worth N500.

According to him, the convict also stole two packets of noodles worth N200, a pack of Rothmans Cigarettes worth N500, a pack of Benson & Hedges Cigarette worth N500 and one bottle of Agbara & Halogin hot drink worth N400.

The prosecutor added that the convict stole a cup of Chinchin worth N60 and one pack of Tiger Razor blade worth N300.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 319 and 413 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fresh PVC registration applications hit 4.5 million

Fresh PVC registration applications hit 4.5 million

Lagos State First Lady unhappy about Sylvester Oromoni's death

Lagos State First Lady unhappy about Sylvester Oromoni's death

Terrorist attacks forced 11,500 Nigerians to run into Niger Republic last month

Terrorist attacks forced 11,500 Nigerians to run into Niger Republic last month

Dangote Refinery awards scholarship to students in host communities

Dangote Refinery awards scholarship to students in host communities

Senate President disappointed at absence of Health Ministers at COVID-19 Summit

Senate President disappointed at absence of Health Ministers at COVID-19 Summit

Moghalu says placing African nations on travel ban list is 'Omicron apartheid'

Moghalu says placing African nations on travel ban list is 'Omicron apartheid'

Moghalu wants Nigeria to ban travellers from Canada, UK in retaliation

Moghalu wants Nigeria to ban travellers from Canada, UK in retaliation

We're prepared to vaccinate 70% of Nigerians by end of 2022 - FG

We're prepared to vaccinate 70% of Nigerians by end of 2022 - FG

Lai Mohammed says it's unjust for UK to ban Nigerian travellers over Omicron

Lai Mohammed says it's unjust for UK to ban Nigerian travellers over Omicron

Trending

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born has won the case

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born wins the case

Doctor and nurse suspended for having sex, moaning and disturbing patients who're in pain

Doctor & nurse suspended for having sex, moaning loud & disturbing patients who're in pain

Police save little boy who hid inside aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Police pick up a boy who hid inside an aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Man walks boldly to police, confesses to killing wife and 4 kids: "Detain me for 6 months"

Impotent man butchers wife for taunting him with Rihanna's song