Court jails man 18 months for stealing iron rods

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Grade 1 Area court in Karu, Abuja, on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old man, Umar Gambo, to 18 months imprisonment for stealing iron rods a worth N350,000.

UK Court to deliver judgment on Friday in Shell’s oil spill dispute with Nigeria’s Bodo community
The Judge, Umar Mayana sentenced Gambo after he pleaded guilty to stealing iron rods and begged for leniency.

The Judge, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N50,000.

Mayana also ordered that the sum of N350 000 must be paid by the convict to the nominal complainant as compensation.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Olanrewaju Osho told the court that Sgt. Bako Richard attached to Defence Headquarters, Abuja reported the matter at Asokoro Police Station.

Osho said the convict and six others, now at large, were sighted destroying a structure in the premises of the Armed Forces of Nigeria Officer’s Mess.

He said that the convict, in the process, stole iron rods valued at N350,000, but he was arrested before he could escape. The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 97, 327 and 288 of the Penal Code.

