Court jails man 18 months for stealing iron rods

The Judge, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N50,000.

Mayana also ordered that the sum of N350 000 must be paid by the convict to the nominal complainant as compensation.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Olanrewaju Osho told the court that Sgt. Bako Richard attached to Defence Headquarters, Abuja reported the matter at Asokoro Police Station.

Osho said the convict and six others, now at large, were sighted destroying a structure in the premises of the Armed Forces of Nigeria Officer’s Mess.