Court jails cocaine dealer, 3 others for hard drug trafficking in Ibadan.

In four separate judgments, Justice Patricia Ajoku said that she convicted and sentenced each of the four men, based on the evidence before her.

The judge noted that the convicts could still contribute positively to the society, if given minimum punishments.

“This sentence is in consideration of the prayer of the defence counsel that the court should temper justice with mercy with his clients.

“Therefore, Oyediran is sentenced to five months in prison, while each of Tijani, Joseph and Oladokun is sentenced to four months in prison.

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is ordered to destroy the hard drugs found in possession of the convicts,” Ajoku said.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Musbau Olapade, had pleaded with the court to show mercy on his clients, adding that they were first time offenders and that they had learnt bitter lessons.

Earlier, Counsel to the NDLEA in Oyo State, Mr Raphael Himinkaiye, had told the court that each of the convicts was arraigned on a-count charge, bordering on unlawful dealing in narcotics.

Himinkaiye added that Oyediran, Tijani, Joseph and Oladokun were separately arrested in January, February and March at different locations in Oyo State.

He said that NDLEA operatives caught Oyediran in possession of 2.29kg of cocaine, Tijani with 2.1kg of Indian hemp, Joseph with 1.9kg of cannabis and Oladokun with 500gm of marijuana.