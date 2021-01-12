The Oyo State High Court has imprisoned a bartender for four years for stealing from his employer in a ruling delivered on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Godwin Job on two charges bordering on stealing after a complaint filed by his boss, Olufemi Joseph Odusanya.

The complainant accused job, 35, of illegally withdrawing the sum of N1,079,290 from his Fidelity Bank account.

The EFCC told the court that the convict stole Odusanya's Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card and withdrew cash, and made Point of Sales (POS) transactions.

The anti-graft agency discovered upon investigation that Job made 14 transactions within two hours to withdraw the said amount from the victim's account.

Even though he denied the charges, Justice Bayo Taiwo determined that the prosecution was able to convince the court beyond reasonable doubt that the Job was guilty.

He was sentenced to four years on each of the charges, a sentence that will run concurrently.