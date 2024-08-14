Court jails 24-year-old panel beater to 2 years for gun & hemp possession

The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced Atu after he pleaded guilty to the crime. The magistrate did not give the convict an option of a fine, saying the sentence would serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ahmed Labaran told the court that the case was reported on July 1, at the “A” Division Police Station by a police patrol team led by ASP Audu Ameh.