Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar passed the sentence on the plea of the Prosecuting Counsel, Sesan Ola, that the court should convict and sentence the defendants in accordance with their plea bargain agreements.

Counsel to the accused persons, Oluwadamilola Obadimeji, had, however, pleaded with the court to be merciful to her clients and reduce the sentence.

The charge against Omotowo read: “That you, Ibrahim Abdulqadir Omotowo (Kate Williams), sometime in October 2019, cheated by impersonation, by pretending to be one Kate Williams, a white female, with a gmail account: katewilliams66421@gmail.com.

“That you fraudulently deceived one Bernard Shannon, an American citizen, to send $150 to you, through gift card and also made him believe that you were a girl in love with him.”

The charge against Joseph also read: “That you, Emezue Onyedikachi Joseph (Serah James), sometime in October 2019, cheated by impersonation, by pretending to be one Serah James, a white female, with a gmail account: serahjames1988@gmail.com

“That you fraudulently deceived one Sampson, an American citizen, with phone number +1424001470, to send $170 to you through gift card after you made him believe you were in love with him.”

The judge, in passing the judgment, said that the evidence of prosecution witnesses were unchallenged and un-contradicted by the defendants.

“I hereby find you guilty of the offence that has to do with internet fraud, and sentence you to six months imprisonment.”

“The sentence of this honourable court is to commence from Oct. 25, the day the accused persons were arrested by the operatives of the EFCC,” he said.

The prosecution counsel said that the offence contravened Section 321 of the Penal Code and was punishable under Section 324 of the same law.