Yakubu filed a complaint against her husband Isah Salisu in December 2020, alleging that he abandoned her for two years without food or shelter.

The court had ordered her to provide witnesses which she did and the witnesses confirmed that Salisu was no where to be found.

The court had accepted their statement and asked the complainant if she would swear with the Qur’an affirming that her husband had abandoned her.

The judge, Malam Abubakar-Tureta had adjourned the case to Jan 18 for the complainant to swear and redeem herself from the marriage.

The complainant who swore with the Qur’an under the supervision of the judge said “I have divorced myself once”.

The judge ruled that the divorce was valid adding that the complainant would observe Iddah(waiting period) for three menstrual circle but if the husband returns before she finishes her iddah,the union remains.