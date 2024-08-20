Court grants woman custody of 2-year-old, ex-husband to pay ₦45k monthly

Recommended articles
The Judge, Muhammad Wakili, also ordered Isah to pay ₦45,000 monthly to Ibrahim for her upkeep and also provide for her needs until she gave birth. Earlier, the plaintiff who is four months pregnant, approached the court for confirmation of custody of her daughter, following the dissolution of her marriage on August 13.
She prayed the court to order her former husband to pay ₦5,000 daily for her upkeep and provide accommodation, feeding, clothing and medication for their daughter when needed.
The plaintiff also prayed for the court to order Isah to continue providing for her needs until she gave birth as prescribed by Sharia Law. The respondent, however, told the court that he was a labourer and could only afford to give Ibrahim ₦1,500 daily for upkeep.