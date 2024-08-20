Court grants woman custody of 2-year-old, ex-husband to pay ₦45k monthly

The Judge, Muhammad Wakili, also ordered Isah to pay ₦45,000 monthly to Ibrahim for her upkeep and also provide for her needs until she gave birth. Earlier, the plaintiff who is four months pregnant, approached the court for confirmation of custody of her daughter, following the dissolution of her marriage on August 13.

She prayed the court to order her former husband to pay ₦5,000 daily for her upkeep and provide accommodation, feeding, clothing and medication for their daughter when needed.