RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court grants popular aphrodisiac seller ‘Jaruma’ N500,000 bail

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Upper Area Court in Zuba, Abuja, on Friday admitted Hauwa Muhammad (Aka Jaruma) to N500, 000 bail.

Court grants popular aphrodisiac seller ‘Jaruma’ N500,000 bail
Court grants popular aphrodisiac seller ‘Jaruma’ N500,000 bail

The police charged Jaruma with false news publication, intimidation and defamation of character

Recommended articles

In his ruling, the judge, Ismailia Abdullahi ordered the defendant to produce one surety in like sum.

Abdullahi ordered that the surety must be a GL12 civil servant in the FCT and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

”The essence of bail is not to terminate the matter, but to allow the defendant prepare for her trial,” he said

He adjourned the matter until Feb 23, for hearing

The judge also advised all parties that are involved in the case to maintain peace

Defence Counsel, Dr Olu Kayode, had earlier presented a written application for the defendant’s bail to the court.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against her but was remanded in custody at the Suleja Correction Centre Jan. 24

NAN report that earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Edward Inegbenoise and Chinedu Ogada had told the court that the complainant, Chief Ned Nwoko reported the matter through a written petition from his Lawyer to FCT Police Command for proper investigation on Jan. 20.

Inegbenoise, said that the defendant, used various social media platform, particularly through her instagram handle to publish falsehood against the nwoko and his wife princess Regina to members of the public.

He told the court the defendant gave the false news in order to incite public hatred against Nwoko and his wife to damage their reputation.

Inegbenoise alleged that the defendant through her Instagram handle published that she gave N10 million to princess Regina Daniels to advertise her illicit product, known as Kayanmata.

The prosecutor further said that the defendant published that the complainant and his wife criminally collected her money but failed to deliver the purported contract which never existed.

Inegbenoise, also alleged that the defendant use the product to corrupt public morality through social media advertisement and other unwholesome activities.

He informed the court that the offences contravened the provisions of sections 392, 393, 397 and 418 of the penal code.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avoid panic buying, Petrol Marketers urge Nigerians

Avoid panic buying, Petrol Marketers urge Nigerians

MURIC commends judge for remanding parents who hired thugs to beat up teachers

MURIC commends judge for remanding parents who hired thugs to beat up teachers

UAE finally lifts flight restriction on Nigeria

UAE finally lifts flight restriction on Nigeria

Tinubu flies to London 'to rest' weeks after declaring presidential ambition

Tinubu flies to London 'to rest' weeks after declaring presidential ambition

Humanitarian community needs $2bn for 15m people in Nigeria, others — UN

Humanitarian community needs $2bn for 15m people in Nigeria, others — UN

Stop seeing politics as dirty, Gov. Diri urges Christians

Stop seeing politics as dirty, Gov. Diri urges Christians

Lagos announces traffic diversion at Yaba axis for rail construction

Lagos announces traffic diversion at Yaba axis for rail construction

Funding, major challenge in road construction — Fashola

Funding, major challenge in road construction — Fashola

Ondo records over 50 cases of Lassa fever in Jan

Ondo records over 50 cases of Lassa fever in Jan

Trending

Man hiding in aeroplane’s wheel survives 11-hour flight from South Africa to Amsterdam

Stock photo (Getty Images)

I used my baby with Sister Derby's boyfriend for 'sikaduro' - hookup girl confesses

Nana Adjoa aka Chocolate Candy

Female prison warden's dance with physically challenged prisoner sparks reactions (video)

Female prison warden dances with inmate

Court convicts social media Comedian, D General of drug trafficking

Court convicts social media Comedian, D General of drug trafficking