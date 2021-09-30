Court grants man divorce after wife got pregnant for another man

“Since both parties consented to the dissolution of the marriage, this court has no choice than to dissolve the marriage.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Akinola and Funsho Ikudola issolved today.

“Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested; the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours,” he said.

He gave custody of the two children to their mother and ordered Akinola to pay N10, 000 monthly for their feeding and must be responsible for the education and general welfare.

Koledoye ordered the petitioner to pay N300,000 to his wife as severance and accommodation fee.

“The petitioner is to pay N150,000 as severance fee to his wife for her to move on with her life and another N150,000 for her to rent an accommodation so that she can move out of his house,” he ruled.

Ikudola had earlier pleaded with the court to end his 21-year-old marriage claiming wife got pregnant for another man while still living with him.

“When she informed me of the pregnancy, I denied the paternity because I had nothing to do with her but I allowed her to stay to know the paternity.

“When she was in labour, she refused to go to the hospital, she was delivered of the baby at home but the baby died,” the petitioner alleged.

“Our first daughter, who just finished secondary school, always brings men to the house. Whenever I order my wife to caution her, she will fight me.

“Funsho permitted her to spend three months with her boyfriend without my consent, the girl is pregnant at present,” he submitted.

Akinola accused his wife of always stealing his money.

Responding, Funsho, who consented to the dissolution of the union, accused Akinola of engaging in extra-marital affairs.

“He moves around with women of different sizes, shades and colours.”

The 56-year-old trader said that she once got her husband drunk and raped him because he had been starving her sex since seven years.

“My husband is uncaring to our children and I, he always says the children will only remember me if they are successful in the future,” she added.