A former officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Ondo State Command, Opadule Caroline Abimbola, has been convicted for fraudulent receipt of property.

Abimbola was first arraigned before the Ondo State High Court in February 2020 for receiving N1.2 million, more than her normal monthly salary, into her salary account as an employee of the then Nigerian Prison Service in 2012.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) accused her of using her office to confer corrupt advantage on herself as she failed to report the discrepancy.

She was also accused of making false statement to a public officer when she was questioned by ICPC about the over-payment.

Abimbola's crimes were deemed violations of Sections 13, 25, and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Even though she pleaded not guilty during her arraignment, Justice Olabode Adegbengbe convicted Abimbola and sentenced her to a fine of N100,000 in place of custodial sentence.

The convict was also directed by the court to refund the sum of N900,000 to the ICPC Recovery Account within three months, and must also enter into a bond to be of good behavior.