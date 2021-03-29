The Nigerian man of God identified as Abdulrasheed Olalere told a Mapo Customary Court sitting in Ibadan that his now ex-wife was having extramarital affair with another man and has even planned to escape with him.

According to reports, the pastor had caught his wife identified as Mariam who was four months pregnant, with her lover in their matrimonial bed. Her illicit lover had also laid claims to the unborn child.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that pastor Abdulrasheed Olalere was influenced to accept his wife and unborn child despite the unpleasant discovery, and he did.

“I caught Mariam in bed with another man when she was just four months pregnant. I was angry with her but we settled the matter. The man also laid claims to the baby.”

“But after medical reports revealed that the date given by the man proved him wrong about the date of the pregnancy, I accepted her back,” he said.

However, Mariam resumed her extramarital relationship with her illicit lover.

“My lord, I caught her trying to elope with that same man. Mariam is wayward,” Abdulrasheed Olalere told the court.

Mariam who didn’t deny trying to elope with her boyfriend accused her now ex-husband of being irresponsible and uncaring, a situation she claimed pushed her into seeking companionship with another man.

The President of the Mapo Customary Court, Chief Ademola Odunade dissolved the six-year-old marriage in the interest of peace on Friday, saying it was not built on a solid foundation of love and trust.

The court however awarded custody of the child to Mariam and directed Olalere to pay N5,000 for the child’s monthly upkeep.