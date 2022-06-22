Court dissolves marriage over husband’s inability to provide for family.

“The petitioner has discharged the burden of prove placed on her. She is entitled to the decree of the dissolution of marriage contracted on April 27, 2007.

”The respondent and petitioner cease to be husband and wife as from this day.

”The evidence before the court shows that the petitioner has been responsible for the welfare of the three children.

”The court grants the petitioner custody of the three children and the respondent shall provide for their welfare which includes schooling, medication, feeding and accommodation among others ” he held.

The petitioner, in her petition sought the order of the court to dissolve the marriage, saying the respondent had not fulfilled his parental responsibility to the children since 2015.

The petitioner told the court that the respondent abandoned their home when the landlord served them quit notice in 2015.

“This action forced me to take my three children and to my parents’.

“After some weeks at my parents, he sent me a message telling me to move his remaining belongings to her parent’s house.