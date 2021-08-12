RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court dissolves marriage over husband’s inability to provide for family

A Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna on Thursday dissolved a one-year-old marriage over husband’s inability to provide for wife.

Court dissolves marriage over husband’s inability to provide for family. [dnllegalandstyle]
Delivering a ruling, the Judge, Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, granted the prayer of Mariya Zhulyadaini for divorce from Jamilu Hassan.

Zhulyadaini in her petition, prayed the court for divorce because her husband has doe not provide her with three square meals.

”My husband only gives me N120 daily to feed four people since we got married in 2020,” she said.

On his part, Hassan, who also resides in Rigasa area told the court that he was a labourer.

”I do not earn much as a labourer. When I make money, I give her N1,500 or N2,000 feeding money daily for her, my mum, my other wife and six children”, he said.

