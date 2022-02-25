RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court dissolves civil servant’s 20-year-old marriage for lack of love

An Alagbado Customary Court in Lagos on Thursday disolved the marriage of a 50-year old civil servant, Mr Kayode Akinlotan, for lack of love

The President of the court, Mr Emmanuel Ali, held that the marriage had broken down irretrievably after both parties stayed apart for four years.

Ali ordered the petitioner, Kayode, and the respondent, Elizabeth, to go their separate ways after 20 years of marriage.

He advised both parties to approach a Family Court for custody and welfare of three children produced by the union.

He advised the petitioner and the respondent to maintain peace and order.

Kayode filed for divorce on Oct. 8, 2021.

In a five-count claim, he said that Elizabeth was violent, disrespectful and adulterous.

Kayode also said that Elizabeth did not care for him anymore, adding that she rained abuses on him and disgraced and embarrassed him.

He told the court that Elizabeth went to his place of worship in Abeokuta to cause trouble.

Responding, Elizabeth said that she was not violent, but admitted hitting Kayode once with a stool after he refused to open a door to their apartment when she returned late from work.

She added that the petitioner never bought complete baby items anytime she gave birth.

She told the court that she no longer loved Kayode.

