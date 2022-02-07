Delivering judgment, the Judge, Suleiman Lawal, granted Nnadili’s divorce petition and ordered both parties to go their separate ways.
Court dissolves 9-year-old marriage over wife’s ill-temper
A Jos Upper Area Court in Kasuwan Nama, on Monday, dissolved the nine-year old marriage between Sadiya Adamu and her husband, Ifeanyi Nnadili, over her ill-temper.
In his petition, Nnadili told the court that he could no longer cope and tolerate his wife's temper.
”She is angry and hostile towards me. We fight all the time,” he said.
