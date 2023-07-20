ADVERTISEMENT
Court dissolves 5-year-old marriage after wife complained of lack of love

The wife told the court that she was tired of her marriage because there is lack of love between her and the husband.

The Presiding Judge, Abdulkadir Ahmed, said the respondent sent a letter to court, accepting the divorce request of the applicant, stating that he was no longer interested in the marriage also.

Ahmed therefore dissolved the Islamic marriage between the couple and ordered Sofiat to observe a mandatory three months ‘Iddah’ (being the period she would wait before she could re-marry).

Earlier, the applicant told the court that she was tired of her marriage, because there is lack of love between them.

She, however, pleaded to have custody and maintenance of the child she had for the respondent.

