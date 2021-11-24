Court dissolves 4-year-old marriage over threat to life

“Since both parties consented to the dissolution of the marriage, this court has no choice than to dissolve the marriage.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mrs Chioma Izu and Mr Nwanze Izu dissolved today.

“Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go your separate ways unmolested; the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours,” he said.

Koledoye ordered the petitioner to return the N10, 000 dowry paid by the respondent.

Chioma Izu had earlier approached the court to terminate her four-year-old marriage accusing her husband of threatening her life.

‘”My husband turns me into a punching bag, whenever I ask for money, he becomes angry and descended on me.

“On several occasions, he grabbed my neck, attempted to strangle me, saying he will kill me with his bare hands, but I always escape.

“I am afraid I might not be lucky next time as he may strangle me to death,” she told the court.

The divorce-seeking woman accused her husband of embarrassing her parents in the public. She also accused the respondent of smoking cannabis sativa (Indian hemp).

“Whenever we have any slight misunderstanding, he will rush to my parents’ house or to the park, seize the motorcycle he bought for my father, and returns it days after several pleading.

“He keeps boasting in the public, telling everyone who cares to listen that he bought my father a motorcycle,” she added.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to end the marriage, claiming she no longer loved her husband.

“Please, end this marriage so that I can return the dowry and live my dear life,” the embattled woman said.

However, the 40-year-old businessman, Nwanze Izu, denied all the allegations.

He said he never beat nor threatened his wife’s life.

“I never raised my hand against her, neither do I threaten her life to kill.”

“I have never taken any hard drugs in my life and I never embarrassed her parents in the public,” Nwanze said.