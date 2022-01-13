RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage after wife eloped with lover

A Jos Central Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Thursday dissolved a three-year-old marriage between Adaka Yunana and his wife, Helen, after she eloped with her lover.

A pane of Judges, Ghazali Adam and Hyacenth Dolnanan, in granting the request made by Yunana , said, all efforts to reconcile the parties had failed.

The judges ordered Yunana and Helen to go their separate way.

Earlier, Yunana, pleaded with the court to dissolve the union, saying: ”my wife wife eloped in 2019, the same year I married her to be with her lover.

”She didn’t call to say why she abandoned her home and when I called her."

