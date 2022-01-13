A pane of Judges, Ghazali Adam and Hyacenth Dolnanan, in granting the request made by Yunana , said, all efforts to reconcile the parties had failed.
Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage after wife eloped with lover
A Jos Central Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Thursday dissolved a three-year-old marriage between Adaka Yunana and his wife, Helen, after she eloped with her lover.
The judges ordered Yunana and Helen to go their separate way.
Earlier, Yunana, pleaded with the court to dissolve the union, saying: ”my wife wife eloped in 2019, the same year I married her to be with her lover.
”She didn’t call to say why she abandoned her home and when I called her."
