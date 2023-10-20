ADVERTISEMENT
Court dissolves 23-year-old marriage after couple declared lack of interest

News Agency Of Nigeria

The wife told the court that her father informed her that the respondent said he was no longer interested in the marriage and wanted her to file for divorce.

The Presiding Judge, Abdulkadir Ahmed, granted the divorce application and ordered that the petitioner should observe three months of the Iddah period before she could remarry.

The court however said the children’s custody could not be granted to the two parties, saying the children in question are adults and could decide on where they want to stay.

She also said she was tired of the relationship and agreed upon hearing the respondent’s intention for divorce and also wanted custody of their two children.

The respondent agreed to the divorce application but wanted custody of the children, saying that the petitioner had left his house for the past three years.

“She left my house without any problem and got married to another man, and even had a baby for the man.

“Our firstborn who is 23 years old got pregnant under her mother’s care and refused to stay in her husband’s house, which is why I don’t want her to have custody of the children,” he said.

