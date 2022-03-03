RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court dissolves 10-year-old marriage over genotype

An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court on Thursday, dissolved a 10-year-old marriage between Akingbade Kayode and his wife, Fayoke because her genotype is AS.

Kayode, 41, in his petition, also pleaded with the court for dissolution on grounds of adultery, threat to life, among others.

In her ruling, the President of the Court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede held that the marriage had broken down irretrievably.

Akomolede gave custody of the only child to Kayode.

She also ordered Kayode to allow Fayoke to visit her daughter.

”The child will be allowed to spend holidays with her mother,” she held.

Earlier in his petition, Kayode alleged that his wife lied to him about her genotype.

”She said she was AA but her test results showed that she was AS.

”I gave her money for the test and she brought back a fake result. I made her go for the test after we lost our second child,” he said.

The petitioner also told the court that his wife was unfaithful to him.

The respondent, Fayoke, 31, denied the allegation of adultery.

”When I did my genotype test in Kogi, it was AA. But when I did it again in Ado-Ekiti, the result was AS. It is not my fault,” she said.

Fayoke, however, agreed to the petitioner’s request for divorce.

