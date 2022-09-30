RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court dissolves 10-year-old marriage over childlessness

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja, on Friday dissolved a 10-year-old marriage between Blossom Ameh and her husband Simon over childlessness.

Court dissolves 10-year-old marriage over childlessness.
Court dissolves 10-year-old marriage over childlessness.

Recommended articles

“It is on record that both parties have consented to the dissolution of the marriage and also the respondent has asked the court to grant his wife prayer of divorce.

“In view of this, the court has no other choice than to grant the petitioner’s prayer for divorce. The marriage is hereby dissolved.

“The petitioner is also ordered to return the bride price of N50,000 to the respondent,” Doocivir said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ameh dragged Simon to court, seeking dissolution of the marriage on grounds that she has lost interest in the marriage.

“I am exhausted in this marriage. I have tried my best to have children but all attempts have failed.

“I underwent IVF twice and it failed. I want to go back to my people,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senators express joy at Nigeria @62

Senators express joy at Nigeria @62

17th Abuja trade fair begins, exhibitors hopeful to make huge sales

17th Abuja trade fair begins, exhibitors hopeful to make huge sales

IBB urges youths to seek more knowledge on Nigeria’s history

IBB urges youths to seek more knowledge on Nigeria’s history

PSC appoints 2 DIGs, promotes 427 senior officers

PSC appoints 2 DIGs, promotes 427 senior officers

Putin signs documents to annex 4 contested Ukrainian provinces

Putin signs documents to annex 4 contested Ukrainian provinces

Osun election: APC optimistic of victory at tribunal

Osun election: APC optimistic of victory at tribunal

350m passengers boarded BRT buses in 7 years

350m passengers boarded BRT buses in 7 years

2023: UN backs INEC to conduct credible elections

2023: UN backs INEC to conduct credible elections

Buhari decries low-level trade among African countries

Buhari decries low-level trade among African countries

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Coffin

Tears flow as friends and family bury slain Yabatech student

Newly married man

Newly-married man in Osun sets himself ablaze over wife’s abuse

Abuja kidnap kingpin

Police reveal how flamboyant Abuja kidnap kingpin was arrested

The building located on Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, in the Mushin area collapsed on Friday, September 23, 2022. (Punch)

BREAKING: Another storey building has collapsed in Lagos