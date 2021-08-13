In her petition, Aminu who lives in Rigasa, Kaduna, through her counsel, S. Abubakar, prayed the court to order Muhammad to pay N60, 000 as compensation for not appearing before the court.

Muhammad who also resides at Rigasa in Kaduna, through his counsel, Nazifi Shehu, prayed the court to dismiss for wanting in jurisdiction.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), report that in previous sittings, the defendant obliged his wife’s request for divorce and also prayed the court to order her to marry another wife for him.