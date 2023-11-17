ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court detains Emefiele in Kuje correctional facility until November 22

News Agency Of Nigeria

Court adjourns Godwin Emefiele's case till November 22.

Court detains Emefiele in Kuje correctional facility until November 22 [Dailypost]
Court detains Emefiele in Kuje correctional facility until November 22 [Dailypost]

Recommended articles

Justice Hamza Muazu gave the order and adjourned until November 22 when Emefiele’s bail application will be heard. Emefiele was arraigned on a-six court before justice Muazu.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG reveals how Emefiele allegedly procured 43 vehicles in 2 years

FG reveals how Emefiele allegedly procured 43 vehicles in 2 years

BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Bauchi Governor’s election

BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Bauchi Governor’s election

Abuja Enterprise Agency empowers 4,224 women entrepreneurs in 5 years

Abuja Enterprise Agency empowers 4,224 women entrepreneurs in 5 years

Court remands former CBN Governor Emefiele in Kuje prison, delays bail decision

Court remands former CBN Governor Emefiele in Kuje prison, delays bail decision

Nigeria, African Group calls for equitable global tax system to achieve SDGs

Nigeria, African Group calls for equitable global tax system to achieve SDGs

Gov Sani appoints Jerry Adams, Chairman, Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS)

Gov Sani appoints Jerry Adams, Chairman, Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS)

10 doctors kidnapped within 2 months in Enugu - Nigeria Medical Association

10 doctors kidnapped within 2 months in Enugu - Nigeria Medical Association

Rep Kalu affirms Federal Govt aim to harness AI for economic advancement

Rep Kalu affirms Federal Govt aim to harness AI for economic advancement

Intensify efforts to curb examination malpractice - Gov Sule tells WAEC

Intensify efforts to curb examination malpractice - Gov Sule tells WAEC

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File photo: Deep well

Angry man jumps into deep well after quarrel with wife, corpse retrieved 5 hours later

The suspects have been apprehended [Nigeria Crime]

Edo sex worker reports 2 of her customers for rape

‘You’re a thief if you’re not paying tithe’ – Pastors says tithing makes you a billionaire

‘You’re a thief if you’re not paying tithe’ – Pastor says tithing makes you a billionaire

Meet Maeve [Stable Diffusion]

How running a food business in Lagos took a toll on her mental health