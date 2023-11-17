Court detains Emefiele in Kuje correctional facility until November 22
Court adjourns Godwin Emefiele's case till November 22.
Justice Hamza Muazu gave the order and adjourned until November 22 when Emefiele’s bail application will be heard. Emefiele was arraigned on a-six court before justice Muazu.
