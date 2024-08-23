ADVERTISEMENT
Court denies bail to 5 suspects who tried to slaughter man's neck with knife

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecuting counsel, Insp Femi Oluwadare told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired together to commit the offence.

The Defendants are, Aliu Hammed,23, Molomo Tairu, 20, Haruna Isiaq, 25, Abdullahi Isiaq, 22, and Abdulmumini Idris, 25.

They were standing trial on a two count bordering on conspiracy and attempted murder.

The Magistrate, M. Mudashiru who did not take their plea due to lack of jurisdiction ordered their remand at Agodi Correctional facility, Ibadan.

Mudashiru said the remand is pending the issuance of advice from the Director, Public Prosecution (DPP).

He, thereafter, adjourned the case until Oct. 21, for mention.

Oluwadare said the defendants on Aug. 3, at Alaraba Village, via Orile-Igbon, allegedly attempted to cause the death of Abdulkadir Soliu by slaughtering him with a knife on his neck.

He said the offence contravened sections 320 and 324 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

