Court acquits man of defiling 10-year-old step daughter

The judge said: “the essential element of defilement were not put in place as the prosecution did not call the vital witness who is the victim alleged to have been defiled.

“It is the duty of the prosecution to call admissible witnesses against the defendant.

“Ample opportunities were given to the prosecution to bring more witnesses to court but all to no avail. The court can not wait forever.

“The court is only interested in the testimony of quality witnesses. I wish to say that the case has been a colossal waste of time.

“The defendant is hereby discharged and found not committing the crime,”

The Prosecution, made up of Mr Olusola Shoneye, Mrs Olufunke Adegoke and Ms Abimbola Abolade, said the convict committed the offence on Dec. 8 2018 at 2 p.m. in Thomas Estate in Ajah.

The prosecution alleged the defendant defiled his 10-year-old step-daughter.