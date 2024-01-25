ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Couple found dead in car trunk along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway

Damilare Famuyiwa

Blood dripping from beneath the vehicle boot indicated that the deceased might have been freshly murdered and dumped there.

They were found in a black Corolla [Punch]
They were found in a black Corolla [Punch]

Recommended articles

The bodies were found with violent marks and gunshot wounds in an abandoned vehicle along the expressway.

The two fresh blood-dripping corpses were seen by passers-by at a lonely place along the Tempo Junction, Umunya area of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

It was gathered that along with the bodies, some expanded cartridges were also said to have been found at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anambra State Police Command has, however, begun a manhunt for the suspected killers of the couple.

Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, in a statement made available to journalists, disclosed that the Force had begun investigation into the incident.

The police spokesperson said they suspected the couple were abandoned at the scene after they had been murdered, adding that the corpses had been recovered and taken to the mortuary for an autopsy.

Tochukwu said, “The operatives have also recovered the car in which the bodies were found, a black Corolla, with registration plate number Lagos AAA 621 EU. The bodies, a poignant reminder of the crime, were then deposited in the morgue and investigations have begun.

“Police personnel attached to the Oyi Division led by the DPO at about 7:30 am today 24/1/2024, have recovered two lifeless bodies abandoned in a car boot along the Enugu – Onitsha Expressway.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The operatives also recovered the abandoned vehicle and some expanded cartridges at the scene. Meanwhile, bodies have been deposited in the morgue and investigations have commenced.

“Preliminary information reveals that the persons a man and woman with marks of violence and gunshot injuries all over their bodies were murdered and abandoned in a black Corolla car with number plate Lagos AAA 621 EU.”

Tochukwu maintained that the police are determined to fish out the killers of the deceased.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former Ondo Senator, Kunlere dumps PDP, contemplates future political move

Former Ondo Senator, Kunlere dumps PDP, contemplates future political move

Sanusi supports CBN's decision to relocate departments to Lagos

Sanusi supports CBN's decision to relocate departments to Lagos

NBC commends Anambra, Enugu over commitment to settling boundary disputes

NBC commends Anambra, Enugu over commitment to settling boundary disputes

Kano VIO impounds 408 vehicles, generates ₦33.2m from traffic offences in 2023

Kano VIO impounds 408 vehicles, generates ₦33.2m from traffic offences in 2023

Mutfwang condemns security breach in Mangu, urges vigilance for swift intervention

Mutfwang condemns security breach in Mangu, urges vigilance for swift intervention

Tinubu committed to national cohesion through inclusive governance - Idris

Tinubu committed to national cohesion through inclusive governance - Idris

NNPP has no capacity to win in Lagos, maybe in future – NNPP Founder

NNPP has no capacity to win in Lagos, maybe in future – NNPP Founder

Gov Makinde announces donation platform for Ibadan explosion victims

Gov Makinde announces donation platform for Ibadan explosion victims

Nigerian military issues warning to CAN chairman amid tensions in Plateau

Nigerian military issues warning to CAN chairman amid tensions in Plateau

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man in handcuffs

Police arrest tailor for forcibly shaving apprentice's private parts

Operations Manager of BON Hotel Nest Ibadan, Tunde Solomon passed away. [Punch]

Hotel manager dies of heart attack triggered by Ibadan explosion

The man has been handed over to his family for monitoring [Rapid Response/Facebook]

Police rescue man from jumping in front of moving vehicle

Woman in court for allegedly causing neighbour’s miscarriage [TheNigerianInfo]

Woman in court for allegedly causing neighbour’s miscarriage