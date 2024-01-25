Couple found dead in car trunk along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway

The bodies were found with violent marks and gunshot wounds in an abandoned vehicle along the expressway.

The two fresh blood-dripping corpses were seen by passers-by at a lonely place along the Tempo Junction, Umunya area of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

It was gathered that along with the bodies, some expanded cartridges were also said to have been found at the scene.

The Anambra State Police Command has, however, begun a manhunt for the suspected killers of the couple.

Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, in a statement made available to journalists, disclosed that the Force had begun investigation into the incident.

The police spokesperson said they suspected the couple were abandoned at the scene after they had been murdered, adding that the corpses had been recovered and taken to the mortuary for an autopsy.

Tochukwu said, “The operatives have also recovered the car in which the bodies were found, a black Corolla, with registration plate number Lagos AAA 621 EU. The bodies, a poignant reminder of the crime, were then deposited in the morgue and investigations have begun.

“Police personnel attached to the Oyi Division led by the DPO at about 7:30 am today 24/1/2024, have recovered two lifeless bodies abandoned in a car boot along the Enugu – Onitsha Expressway.

