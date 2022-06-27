RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Couple collapses after their children drowned in estate swimming pool

Damilare Famuyiwa

The estate residents and security guards found the kids lying motionless in the swimming pool.

Pandemonium broke out in Ajah area of Lagos State, as a yet-to-be identified couple collapsed as they heard their three children drowned in a swimming pool in their estate.

It was gathered that the couple went out for an event, leaving their children at home.

Unaware to the parents, the kids left their residence to use the estate’s swimming pool but drowned in the process.

Following the incidents, some residents and the estate’s security found the kids lying motionless in the pool.

According to a source who disclosed the incident, the kids were immediately rushed to a hospital, where they were confirmed dead.

The source stated: “The incident happened on an estate in Ajah. The estate has a pool generally accessible to residents. The three siblings were the only children of their parents. When their parents left home for an event, they went to swim at the general pool and drowned.

“The Chief Security Officer of the estate was part of the people that found the children unresponsive and quickly rushed them to a hospital, where they were confirmed dead. They also quickly alerted the Ajah Police Station and also informed the parents that something urgent that required their attention had happened, but didn’t disclose what happened to their children.

“So, the parents quickly aborted their outing. It was when they met the CSO and others that they were informed that their children drowned. Upon hearing that all their three children had died, both husband and wife fainted and were rushed to a hospital, where they were revived.

“The children are all girls; the first child was 14-year-old; the second child was seven-year-old and the third child was three-year-old. The incident happened towards evening.”

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin condemned the estate management for not having readily available lifeguards to monitor activities around the pool.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

