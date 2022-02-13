Couple caught with fresh human parts in Ogun, supplier's location unknown

The suspects 43-year-old Kehinde Oladimeji and his 35-year-old wife, Adejumoke Raji are residents of No. 72 MKO Abiola Way, Leme, Abeokuta.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

Oyeyemi said different human parts including breasts, hands and other parts were discovered in the couple's house.

The arrest was made following a tip-off by the Baale of the Leme community, Moshood Ogunwolu who reported the suspects at the Kemta Divisional Police Headquarters.

According to the PPRO, one Pastor Adisa Olarewaju, a co-tenant with the couple, had informed Ogunwolu of the offensive odour coming from the couple's room before the latter alerted the police.

Oyeyemi said, “Upon the complaint, the DPO, Kemta Division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle, quickly led his detectives to the scene, where a search was conducted.

“On searching the room, a plastic bowl containing different human parts was discovered and the couple was promptly arrested."

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed that they were herbalists and that the human parts, comprising hands, breasts and others, were given to them by one Michael, whom they claimed resided in the Adatan area of Abeokuta.

“All efforts to locate the said Michael proved abortive as the suspects could not locate his house.

“It will be recalled that a dismembered body of an unknown person was found in a swamp area in the Leme area of Abeokuta about a week ago; it is not yet clear whether the parts were those of the body or not.”

“The CP vowed that anyone, who is directly or indirectly involved in the crime, would be brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to others,” the PPRO added.