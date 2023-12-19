ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Couple buys 1-month-old baby for ₦30k, smuggles child from Lagos to Onitsha

News Agency Of Nigeria

A co-passenger observed that the mother could not breastfeed the baby despite its cry for food in the course of the journey.

Couple buys 1-month-old baby for ₦30k, smuggles child from Lagos to Onitsha [LSPC]
Couple buys 1-month-old baby for ₦30k, smuggles child from Lagos to Onitsha [LSPC]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Onitsha. Ikenga said that the interception was made at Bridgehead in Onitsha on Sunday.

According to him, the couple was travelling in a luxury bus belonging to a popular transport company with the baby when a co-passenger observed that the mother could not breastfeed the baby despite its cry for food in the course of the journey.

The good samaritan put a call through to Anambra Police on its Control Room hotline in Awka which then relayed the information to the Police at Bridgehead in Onitsha.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Police laid in wait for the luxury bus described and intercepted it in the evening hours. The couple and the baby were identified and brought down for questioning,” he said.

He noted that she confessed buying the child from its mother in Ajah, Lagos for the sum of ₦30,000 He further said that the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, thanked the public spirited citizen for his humane concern in giving the information that led to the rescue of the child.

He stressed that Adeoye commended the police operatives for their vigilance and dedication to duty. He said that the commissioner directed that the couple be handed to National Agency for Prohibition in Trafficking of Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and prosecution.

Ikenga said that the baby had been handed over to the state Ministry of Women Affairs for care pending investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety

Shettima pledges unwavering support for young entrepreneurs

Shettima pledges unwavering support for young entrepreneurs

Wike, Fubara agree to settle rift after Tinubu's intervention

Wike, Fubara agree to settle rift after Tinubu's intervention

Pope Francis gives priests greenlight to bless same-sex couples

Pope Francis gives priests greenlight to bless same-sex couples

FG will uphold media freedom, respect divergent views, Tinubu assures

FG will uphold media freedom, respect divergent views, Tinubu assures

Igbos have now accepted Tinubu as our President  — Ohanaeze

Igbos have now accepted Tinubu as our President  — Ohanaeze

Minister of Women Affairs condemns domestic abuse incident in Akwa Ibom

Minister of Women Affairs condemns domestic abuse incident in Akwa Ibom

Court of Appeal upholds Fintiri's victory in Adamawa gubernatorial election

Court of Appeal upholds Fintiri's victory in Adamawa gubernatorial election

JAMB increases registration fees, announces important dates for 2024 UTME

JAMB increases registration fees, announces important dates for 2024 UTME

Pulse Sports

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bank manager who quit corporate job to sell clothes says she regrets delaying her success

Bank manager who quit corporate job to sell clothes says she regrets delaying her success

Mixed reactions as Ghanaian man marries 2 women on the same day

Mixed reactions as Ghanaian man marries 2 women on the same day

Mercedes-Benz hearse carrying coffin to funeral catches fire

Mercedes-Benz hearse carrying coffin to funeral catches fire

Leonard Thuo Mwithiga

Top banker arrested after ignorantly hiring undercover policeman to kill woman