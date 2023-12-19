Couple buys 1-month-old baby for ₦30k, smuggles child from Lagos to Onitsha

This is contained in a statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Onitsha. Ikenga said that the interception was made at Bridgehead in Onitsha on Sunday.

According to him, the couple was travelling in a luxury bus belonging to a popular transport company with the baby when a co-passenger observed that the mother could not breastfeed the baby despite its cry for food in the course of the journey.

“The good samaritan put a call through to Anambra Police on its Control Room hotline in Awka which then relayed the information to the Police at Bridgehead in Onitsha.

“The Police laid in wait for the luxury bus described and intercepted it in the evening hours. The couple and the baby were identified and brought down for questioning,” he said.

He noted that she confessed buying the child from its mother in Ajah, Lagos for the sum of ₦30,000 He further said that the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, thanked the public spirited citizen for his humane concern in giving the information that led to the rescue of the child.

He stressed that Adeoye commended the police operatives for their vigilance and dedication to duty. He said that the commissioner directed that the couple be handed to National Agency for Prohibition in Trafficking of Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and prosecution.