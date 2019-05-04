A couple in Imo state Chinonso Anyanwu and Oluebube Anyawu, have allegedly sold their three-day-old son for N300,000.

According to Punch, the couple had had three daughters before they got the male child.

The source who spoke to the Newspaper about the couple said it was surprising that “a family with such history could behave this way by selling their only son.”

It was also reported that the couple sold the baby to one Sandra Odimege of Umuezike, Amorka, in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Confirming the story, Imo state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Haruna said the couple was arrested following intelligence report.

He said: "The Command arrested a man and his wife for selling their three-day-old baby boy at the rate of N300,000.

“Following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to Area Command, Ihiala arrested one Chinonso Anyanwu, aged 32 years and Oluebube Anyawu, aged 20 years of lbiasiegbe village, Imo State.

“Suspects conspired and sold their biological son, a baby boy of three days old at a rate of N300,000 to one Sandra Odimege of Umuezike, Amorka in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

“The three suspects have been arrested and the baby recovered in good condition".

Mohammed also said that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.