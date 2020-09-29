Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Monday.

Oyeyemi said that the suspects, names withheld, were arrested on Sept. 25.

He said the Odogbolu Police Division received a piece of information that some people were digging up a grave with the aim of removing the corpse of someone who was not in anyway related to them.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Odogbolu Division, Afolabi Yusuf, led his detectives to the scene, but the suspects had already removed the head of the corpse and left.

“The police then embarked on an intelligence-based investigation which led to the arrest of the couple and two others.

“The three of them confessed being the persons that dug the grave and removed the head of the corpse.

“They later took detectives to Ikenne, where the fourth person who asked them to bring the head for ritual purpose was apprehended,” he said.

He stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.