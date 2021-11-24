Abuja council chairman accused of taking N10 million bribe before approving contract payment

Honourable Adamu Mustapha Danze allegedly demanded and received N10 million kickback from a contractor handling construction projects in the area council in 2018.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said the official demanded the bribe in exchange for approving payment for the construction of a double cell culvert at Paiko-Kore.

He allegedly instructed the director of Remotosh Construction Limited, Aremu Omotosho, to transfer the N10 million to his lawyer who was handling his election tribunal case at the time.

Danze committed an offence contrary to Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, according to the ICPC.

The council chairman pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of N20 million and a surety in like sum.