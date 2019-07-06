As Busola Dakolo’s rape allegations against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo continue to generate reactions, Nigerians seem to be expecting certain religious leaders to make comments about the allegations.

Since Busola’s explosive video interview with YNaija went viral, some highly respected religious leaders like Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and the founder of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi have not reacted to the rape allegations.

However, two weeks after Busola accused Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), the General Overseer of the Redeemed Church has made a statement that many thought are his response to the ongoing rape allegations against Pastor Fatoyinbo.

In a 4 minutes 49 seconds video of Pastor Adeboye's sermon trending on social media, the preacher said he doesn't like to comment on every happenings even when people ask him to make comments.

Read the full statement: I don’t want to comment on some happenings. You know I have always told you when people say why don’t you talk, I say I am under authority. The Redeemed Christian Church of God belong to CAN and we belong to PFN. And in CAN, we have a president, in PFN we have a president, whatever they say, that’s what I have said. That’s why I keep my mouth shut.

But I feel compelled to say some things. To those of us who are young and upcoming ministers of God, and everything I am going to say is from the Bible. So, if you want to criticise what I have, you have to criticise the Bible.

Number one, it is written that there’s nothing hid that shall not come to the open,(Mark 4:22). It doesn't matter how long, you think you’ve done something and its covered that it would never come to the open, then you can go and throw away your Bible. Because the one who said there is noting hid that would not come to the open is the truth himself, Jesus Christ, the harbinger of grace.

There are some of us who think somebody like me we are old fashioned. I am old fashioned because Jesus is old fashioned. He’s the same yesterday, today and forever. God the father id old fashioned, the same dress which he has been wearing before the foundation of the earth is what he’s still wearing today. God is not fashionable, he only wears light. Nothing hid that will not be made manifest.

Number two, according to Numbers 32:23, sooner or later, your sins will find you out. That’s what the Bible say, your sins will find you out. If you have given your life to Jesus Christ, the blood of Jesus will wash all your sins away, but after you gave your life to Jesus, you continue in sin under the guise of grace, as the Lord lives, your sin will find you out.

Number three, the Bible says, you must abstain from every appearance of evil, (1st Thessalonians 5:22).

The elders say, they want to burn you and you rub yourself with oil and sat near a fire; you have made the job easy. The elders say, they are calling you a thief and you are playing with the child of a goat. The elders say what you are not going to eat, don’t smell.

The bible says if the devil comes to fight you, stand and fight. Resist the devil and he will flee from you. But according to 2nd Timothy 2: 22, when you find yourself facing youthful lust, don’t wait to fight, flee. When you see a sister smiling at you in a coy way, run. Don’t say I’m a great man of God, I’m highly anointed; ask Samson. I know that you will say ‘he has come again, he is an old fashioned man’, I agree. That is what they call me when I say that I will never have a private secretary who is a woman. The private secretary has to be a man because when a woman accuses you of something, nobody is going to listen to you. They will listen to the woman.

When you say where is witness, sister will say do they invite people to such things? When you say ‘how can it be me’? Everybody will say how come it is you that she has mentioned of all the men?

I am old fashioned but I was ordained in 1975 and I’m still surviving. It is better to be old fashioned and live than to be modern and die. I have not said anything, only the bible has been speaking.

Some Nigerians on Twitter, however, believe Pastor Adeboye’s sermon was a veiled comment on the recent rape allegations levied against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo by Busola, Timi Dakolo’s wife

Meanwhile, another former member of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has accused its founder and senior pastor of raping her.

the unnamed victim, called X, said she joined the church in 2009 and steadily grew close to Fatoyinbo’s wife, Modele, and the family’s children.

She alleged that Modele groomed her for her husband by giving her access to the family by making her feel special.

She accepted Modele’s offer to take care of their children as a legal guardian in a city abroad, a job that also required her to work closely with Fatoyinbo who visited regularly to minister to his congregation there.

When the alleged rape happened, she was in a meeting with Fatoyinbo at his residence discussing church business.