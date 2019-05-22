Confirming the ordeal, Mr Adamu Shehu, the spokesman, Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), told NAN in Dutse on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Shehu said the deceased, identified as Usman Kabir, drowned on a swimming expedition alongside friends on May 18 at about 10.00am.

“The body of Usman Kabiru was found on Monday at River Daurawa in Taura LGA at about 7.30am and was buried immediately according to Islamic rites.

“The boy was a resident of Walawa quarters in Ringim LGA.

“Moment the incident occurred, one of his friends rushed to inform his parents.

“In turn, the father informed our personnel and the fire service, but despite the combined efforts, the body was not recovered until this moment,” he explained.