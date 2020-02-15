Muhammad Musa and Hauwa Bagudu, two corps members, who recently tied the knot in Kano state have explained why they took the decision to hasten their marriage.

Musa, a young Afo man from Nasarawa state and Hauwa, a Nupe young lady from Niger state developed interest in each other during their orientation camping in Kano state, and after courting for 10 months, they decided to walk down the aisle.

Explaining why the rushed their marriage, the couple in an interview with Punch said, the union was hastened because it was an opportunity they couldn’t afford to miss.

“Time, they say, is of essence, and marriage is an institution ordained by God, who is the owner of our lives. I rely on this to hasten the marriage, instead of waiting for the end of our service year. I felt if I waited much longer than now, I might change my mind and start a fresh relationship with someone else who may not be right for me. So, I hastened the marriage because I felt it was an opportunity I could not afford to miss”, Musa said.

Speaking on the 10 months duration of their courtship, Hauwa said, “It’s not how far but how well. All you need in courtship is not about the duration but how well you understand each other. We were friends for few days and when we became lovers, it became so overwhelming and amazing. Everything became so interesting as my world reached its destination.”

Buttressing his wife, Musa added that “It’s not how long the courtship lasts that matters but how well it is. What is more important is to understand each other’s behaviour, rather than a long-term courtship to understand each other”.

Musa and Hauwa were joined together and pronounced as husband and wife in their Khaki uniform on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Nigerian Air force base Juma’at Mosque in Kano.