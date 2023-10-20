ADVERTISEMENT
Corps member stabbed to death while jogging in Kaduna

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was jogging when she was suddenly attacked.

Efforts are being made by the police to apprehend the evildoers [Punch]
Silas was attacked by some yet-to-be identified assailants in Kaduna State.

The deceased’s friends and coursemates at the University of Jos (UNIJOS) have mourned Silas.

No na. What is really happening to Jossite and the Special Education department? We haven’t finished mourning Kekefas Emmanuel, and now it’s Chalya, brutally killed in Kaduna during her morning jogging while serving her fatherland. May your killers know no peace Chalya. This is too much to bear,” one of the mourners, Comfort Elisha wrote as she expressed her grief.

Confirming Silas’ death, Kaduna Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mansir Hassan, described the incident as “tragic”.

Hassan said Kaduna Commissioner of Police, CP Musa Yusuf Garba, following an emergency meeting of the top hierarchy of the command, ordered the Barnawa Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and operatives to hunt for the killers of the Corps member.

“It’s a very tragic incident. She was performing her early morning jogging(exercise) when some miscreants (phone snatchers) on motorcycles pounced on her.

“The victim’s name is Grace Chalya Silas. She was a Corps member serving in Kaduna South.

“When the case was reported to the police, operatives responded swiftly and moved to the scene of the crime where they saw the victim in the pool of her own blood. She was rushed to the clinic, where she was later confirmed dead.

“Since the incident was reported to the police, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, CP Musa Yusuf Garba, held an emergency meeting with the top hierarchy of command over the matter. We are already in touch with NYSC in the state.

“The CP has directed the Barnawa DPO and Area Commander, to immediately hunt for killers of the Corps member and fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” the police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Hassan assured that the assailants would be brought to book.

#EndSARS protesters still in police detention since 2020 – Amnesty International

Radda says collaborative efforts necessary to address security challenges

Wike approves revocation of houses sold by FCT but converted to other uses

Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco, Alhaji Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, passes away

INEC to deploy 46,084 staff for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi election

Stop tormenting Christians – Primate Ayodele demands arrest of Sheikh Gumi

We'll arrest, prosecute criminals even if court rejects charges - Lagos Police

Oyo FRSC boss cautions officers against corruption, unprofessional practices

Mr Macaroni leads procession for 3rd anniversary of #EndSARS shootings

