Amiademhen allegedly caused the security officer injuries on the hands and legs while he was chasing him for wrong parking and dangerous driving in the university.

The defendant, who resides at the Berger area of Lagos, is facing a count charge of causing serious harm to evade arrest.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 11.30a.m. on Sept. 3, at Unilag Second Gate, Akoka, Yaba, Lagos.

He said that the defendant parked wrongly and blocked an entrance.

Oriabure alleged that when the defendant’s gate pass was seized and he was asked to report to the school security post to retrieve it, he tried to escape from the school compound.

According to him, the defendant who is a Unilag graduate, also drove recklessly around the school to beat the security officer, Mr John Paul, chasing him.

He said tbat Paul fell down with his motorcycle and sustained serious injuries while chasing him.

Oriabure that the offence contravened Section 240 (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Ojuromi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Ojuromi said that the surety must be gainfully employed and also show evidence of employment.

Ojuromi, however, asked: “Complainant, I believe your story, but is it worth sending him to prison?

“Defendant; you are not so young; you’re solely responsible for your actions; you should try and settle this between yourselves.”

She adjourned the case until Sept. 11 for mention.