According to professor Sikora, if recent patterns were anything to go by, the deadly virus will disappear on its own, adding that there is a stronger immunity against the virus than was estimated.

He said in a Twitter post that no one knows about the future but it is highly likely that the virus may burn out naturally.

The former WHO official however advised that until that time when the virus burns out naturally, efforts to keep slowing it down and observing all containment measures must continue.

"There is a real chance that the virus will burn out naturally before any vaccine is developed and I suspect we have more immunity than estimated.

"We need to keep slowing the virus, but it could be petering out by itself," Sikora said in part.

READ ALSO: This doctor’s spiritual face mask may get coronavirus running for its life

His prediction came as the WHO has asked the world to prepare itself to live with the disease, saying it “may never go away”.

"It is important to put this on the table: This virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away," WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan.