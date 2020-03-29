The Federal Capital Territory Administration has arrested the General Overseer of Jesus Reign Family Church, Apo, Pastor U. Uden for holding a sunday service.

As part of efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, the FCT administration had banned social gathering at clubs and worship centres in the Federal Capital Territory.

But on on Sunday, March 29, 2020, Pastor Uden flouted the ban as he held a service involving a large number of worshippers in his church.

The FCTA Enforcement Team said despite their presence in the church, Pastor Uden continued the service.

However, in order to avoid confrontation, the enforcement team waited for him to end the service before they arrested him.

In a video released by the FCTA, the Chairman of the team, Ikharo Attah told the pastor that what he did is a contravention of the rule on social gatherings.

He said, “You have violated and you have broken the rules. And you have done what is not appropriate.

“On Friday, we shut down some mosques at Kubwa. Today, we went around and said there should not be gatherings and we understand clearly well that you understand the holy books clearly well.

“When the Messiah Jesus was asked question by the Pharisees about Czar. He said to them to give what belongs to Czar to Czar. And when Apostle Paul wrote to the Church of God that abided in Rome in Romans 13:1–2, he told them to be subject to all authority for they are being ordained by God. I know you understand that very clearly.

“We said people should sit down and stay at home. And if they sit at home, whatever prayer they want to offer can be offered. That means that our prayers can be heard anywhere.

“What you are doing is a contravention. It is a breach of the rule.

“And as a people under God living and enforcing the law for such a time as this, we will do what is appropriate.

“You will come with us for explanations.”

Pastor Uden and a woman were thereafter led into a police vehicle with “RRS 113” inscribed on it.