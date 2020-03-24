This was contained in a statement signed by its Spiritual Director, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, in Enugu on Tuesday.

Mbaka said that the action was in compliance with social restriction order of government.

“E No Dey Again Programme will not hold tomorrow, March 25.

“This is in adherence to the Diocesan regulations and in joining the world to manage COVID-19, coronavirus, pandemic.

“On that date, all worshipers are urged to stay safe and continue to pray for God’s intervention in the pandemic,’’ Mbaka said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the weekly service is usually attended by worshipers from South-East, South-South and North Central parts of Nigeria.