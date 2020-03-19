According to Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service in the patients are recovering and will be discharged.

"They are all doing very well. They are recovering because they are much better than we saw them. When they are fully off, we will let them go home. All of them are better today than they were when we saw them. We have not seen any of them deteriorating. We review them every day so based on the condition, we will discharge them once we see that they have fully recovered and cleared," he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

He added: "We monitor them twice a day; morning and evening to take their temperature. We call to find out how they are doing, whether they have symptoms and all that. We also give them instructions on how to remain isolated from other people. We have given them leaflets that give them instruction on what to do."

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo issued a directive on the current coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and suspended gatherings such as church services, weddings, funerals, other social gatherings.

However, the Ghana Health Service confirmed one new case of the novel Coronavirus in the country.

The case was reported in the Greater Accra Region and that brings the total number of cases recorded in Ghana to seven (7). The patient is a 35-year-old male and a Ghanaian citizen who returned to Accra from France within the past 14 days.