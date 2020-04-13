Industries that actually are profitable during Coronavirus outbreak

Here are some industries who are growing or poised to grow in the near future based on the trends that we are currently seeing in the marketplace.

Video Communications

If you heard about the company “Zoom” for the first time this month, you’re not alone. Thousands of people are turning to this video communication software (among others) as they try to keep up with their children’s busy practice schedule while coaches start their instruction online.

These types of software were more common in the workplace, however many professionals have downloaded the software this week so that they could call in from phone and still attend regular meetings that would have taken place in the conference room.

These companies have been able to keep the workplace going, and could be in line for a huge payout down the road due to their increased user base.

Online Casinos

Physical casinos were among the first targets of shutdown laws, due to their heavily populated nature and the way that people share space inside of casinos.

However, that doesn’t mean that the show stops entirely. One example is this South African online casino. These online casinos are giving people the entertainment they need in times of great stress and anxiety.

While people may be hesitant to play online, the numbers have been good so far and this is something that people may get used to instead of having to drive to wherever the closest location is to them.

Bulk Stores

As the pandemic has swept across the globe, many consumers have rushed to stores to buy products in bulk. While most experts agree that this measure was unnecessary, it didn’t stop customers from buying up a lot of different products from toilet paper to canned goods.

This has been a positive for a lot of stores like Costco who are seeing impressive stock prices and who have been able to keep up with demand of their customers.

While it’s unknown what this “bump” will look like in the future, there’s no doubt that these stores are benefitting right now and are definitely thriving during the corona virus pandemic.

Cleaning Services

It comes as no surprise that cleaning services are seeing an uptick in their demand. Companies have rushed to implement new cleaning policies that will ensure their customers are staying safe.

This is a unique time where cleaning services are seeing an immediate boost in sales; however it is believed that this will also be a long-term boost to their industry as well. It’s not known how long distancing measures will need to be in place for, but it is apparent that businesses will need to keep a new level of clean.

There will be a lot of cleaning service businesses that pop up in this time of need and many will continue for years down the road.

Drive-In Movie Theaters

Traditional movie theaters have shut down across the country due to the way they gather people together, so drive-ins have popped up in warmer climates to fill some of their demand.

This is a unique idea to combat a growing problem when it comes to social distancing. At a drive-in movie, you’re essentially contained to your car so you aren’t in danger of spreading the virus or catching the virus from anyone else.

Many consumers have stated that it was fun to watch a movie “the old way” and this could cause a resurgence of drive-ins if they are marketed the right way to consumers.

Meal Prep Services

One industry that is doing well is meal prep. While people are stuck at home, this seems a bit counter-intuitive because people have more time to prepare meals.

However, these services are popular because of the uniqueness of what they offer and the fact that they save you a grocery store trip. Instead of having to call out for fast food, meal delivery services are offering fresh food that is mailed directly to your front door.

It’s an industry that faces both opportunities and challenges in the face of the pandemic, but it’s possible that they are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the issues at hand to increase their customer base.

Games Industry

As many families are stuck inside with “nothing to do”, the games industry has taken a step up. People are looking for new games to play and board games are popular among the younger crowd.

While many probably have a lot of games buried in their closet, that has not stopped the orders from coming in online and this is an industry that should see a boost in the future as well if they are able to capitalize on newer marketing methods.

Video Games & Streamers

Video games are seeing a boost in numbers as well, including people who create gaming content on sites like YouTube or Twitch.

One unique way that video games have been implement is in NASCAR’s iRacing Pro series that has professional drivers actually racing on a video game that has been broadcast on TV on Fox.

That’s a big deal for the eSports scene who have been patiently waiting for mainstream media to “catch on” to what they are doing.

Viewers have more time at home where they can watch these broadcasted streams (even in the background as they do other work) and this is improving numbers for the online streaming content creators.

Conclusion

There are a lot of industries doing well right now in the face of the Corona Virus pandemic. From video game streamers to bulk store managers to drive-in movie theaters, there have been some surprises in the marketplace.

Industries that see a rise in user base will have to do all that they can to make sure those customers stay for the long run so that they can remain profitable and continue to thrive down the road.

