Apostle Kofi Nkrumah Sarkodie was arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command for holding a church service at North Suntreso in Kumasi.

According to a reports, the Police clashed with some church members after they resisted the pastor’s arrest.

A video of the incident shows members numbering up to hundred gathered for the said church service and chanting prayers as the police arrested their pastor.

Last Sunday, President Akufo-Addo announced measures to ensure that the novel Coronavirus does not spread further in the country.

The government subsequently announced some travel restrictions, with the President further announcing a ban on all social gatherings, including churches, mosques and sporting activities.

The President also ordered an indefinite closure of educational institutions from today, Monday, March 16, 2020.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana has risen to seven within the last one week.

Watch the video of the pastor's arrest below: