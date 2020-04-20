He said Ghana is at its critical stage in the fight against the novel coronavirus adding that the lockdown will not be extended.

He made this known during his seventh address to the nation on the outbreak on Sunday, April 19, 2020, and said the additional measures the government is taking to curb the spread of the virus amidst calls for lockdown on Accra, Tema, Kasoa, and Kumasi, he said it has been lifted.

He said: "In view of our ability to undertake aggressive contact tracing of infected persons, the enhancement of our capacity to test, the expansion in the numbers of our treatment and isolation centres, our better understanding of the dynamism of the virus, the ramping up of our domestic capacity to produce our own personal protective equipments, sanitisers and medicines, the modest successes chalked at containing the spread of the virus in Accra and Kumasi, and the severe impact on the poor and vulnerable, I have taken the decision to lift the three-week old restriction on movements in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and Kasoa, and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and its contiguous districts, with effect from 1am on Monday, 20th April.

"In effect, tomorrow will see the partial lockdown in Accra and Kumasi being lifted".

All public gatherings, however, remain prohibited.

However, Ghana's Coronavirus cases have increased to 1,042.