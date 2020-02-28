For the Nigerian clergyman, Prophet David Elijah of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church in Lagos, if persuasion fails, force must be applied.

To prevent the virus which has kept many countries on tenterhooks from spreading to sub-Saharan Africa, the pastor has announced plans to travel to China, to prophetically destroy the raging Coronavirus.

“I am going to China to go and deal with Coronavirus. I am going prophetically to destroy coronavirus,” Prophet David Elijah said in his church recently.

“Where there is a prophet people cannot die. I cannot be a prophet in this world and China is dying. It is not possible!” he added.

Watch the man of God in this video below as he makes the daring declaration: