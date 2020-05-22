The sad incident happened in South Africa, with the country’s Health Minister confirming that the baby’s mother also carried the virus.

The BBC reports that the mother had tested positive for Covid-19 and the child subsequently tested positive, too.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ghana’s recoveries is now 1,898; case count over 6,000

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the baby was born prematurely and needed help with breathing.

“Sadly we have recorded the first neonatal mortality related to Covid-19. The baby was two days old and was born prematurely,” Dr. Mkhize stated.

“The baby had lung difficulties which required ventilation support immediately after birth.

“We extend a special word of comfort to the mother of this child and salute the neonatologists, nurses and all allied and technical personnel who had the difficult task of caring for the neonate to the end,” he added.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Coronavirus case count currently stands at 18,003, with 339 deaths.